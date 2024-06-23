Bong Go continues feeding programs at public hospitals through Malasakit Centers

Senator Go expressed deep gratitude towards the social workers of Malasakit Centers for their relentless dedication to patient care. He urged them to continue their compassionate work, assuring that he will persist in launching more initiatives to support Filipinos in need.

“Your efforts do not go unnoticed. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos,” he said, addressing the social workers.

Last week, Senator Go’s feeding program reached various hospitals in Metro Manila, including Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City, Novaliches District Hospital in Quezon City, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila City, and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City.

The initiative also extended to hospitals in the Visayas and Mindanao, including Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman, Northern Samar; Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, and Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, demonstrating his nationwide commitment.

Concluding his message, Senator Go reiterated his advocacy, stating, “Ayaw ko pong may mga Pilipinong nagugutom kaya sa abot ng aking makakaya, ipagpapatuloy ko ang mga ganitong inisyatiba lalo na kung makakatulong ito sa mahihirap.”

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops designed to streamline and simplify the process for indigent patients seeking financial assistance from various government agencies.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health.

Senator Bong Go's feeding program exemplifies his deep compassion and commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged Filipinos, reinforcing his title as "Mr. Malasakit”, saying, “Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon.”

Bong Go supports inclusive economic recovery efforts as he aids disadvantaged sectors in Tubod, Lanao del Norte

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to champion better delivery of public services, emphasizing his priority to addressing the immediate needs of low-income households especially in the grassroots.

In a video message during a relief operation in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, organized by his Malasakit Team in coordination with the local government on Thursday, June 20, the senator assured the public that he continues to push for measures that aim to help in the country's pursuit for inclusive economic recovery.

“Marami man po ang nawalan ng trabaho noong pandemya pero bilang inyong lingkod, hindi po kami titigil sa paghahatid ng serbisyong nararapat po sa inyo. Ipagpatuloy lang po natin ang pagtutulungan at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa,” Mr. Malasakit, Go appealed.

Held at Kalimudan Multipurpose Hall, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed basketballs, volleyballs, shirts, and snacks to 125 struggling residents. Additionally, a watch, shoes, and cell phones were given to some recipients.

The national government, in partnership with Vice Governor Allan Lim, also extended financial aid to help residents with their daily needs.

Beyond the immediate relief, Go offered medical assistance, advising those with health issues to visit the Malasakit Centers in Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in Iligan City or at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town for medical assistance.

As the principal sponsor and author of the Republic Act No. 11463, Go highlighted the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which has established 165 Malasakit centers nationwide that serve as one-stop shops for medical assistance, bringing together concerned agencies under one roof.

“Ito pong Malasakit Center, ginawa po yan para po sa Pilipino. Isa lang po ito sa mga programa na layuning ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa inyo. Kaya kung kayo po ay may nararamdaman, huwag po kayo mahiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center para sa tulong pampagamot,” encouraged Go.

In conclusion, Go expressed gratitude to local officials for their dedication to improving their constituents' lives amid the economic challenges, saying, “Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng ating mga local officials. Salamat at parehas tayo ng bisyo — ang magserbisyo. Kaya nakikusap po ako na huwag niyong pabayaan ang mga kababayan natin, lalo na yung mga mahihirap.”

