BGYO files libel suits against fake news peddlers

The five-member Filipino boy group BGYO filed cyber libel and unjust vexation suits against specific individuals spreading false information on the male group.

The group went to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office last Wednesday, 19 June, to formally file the complaints.

Among the issues thrown towards members of BGYO are cheating, bullying and drug use.

Other details regarding the defendants and other necessary information were not disclosed.

The allegations against the group are published mainly by netizens on social media, specifically on X, formerly Twitter.

Last April, Star Magic vowed to take legal actions against “online bullies” of BGYO and nation’s girl group, BINI.

Atty. Joji Alonso, the legal counsel of Star Magic, said that continuous online attacks and the hurling of malicious information damage the group’s reputation.

“These continuous reckless posting and sharing of harmful, negative, and false accusations are violative of cyberbullying and anti-libel laws,” Alonso said.

According to PEP.ph, the “Patintero” hitmaker will file new lawsuits, including a showbiz personality.

BGYO is a five-person boy group composed of Mikki, Gelo, Akira, Nate and JL. The group recently released their latest single, “Gigil.”