Bataan has new drug rehabilitation facility

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Bataan Collaborative Action for Rehabilitation, Empowerment and Support (BCARES) facility was officially turned over to the City of Balanga on Saturday.

Situated in Barangay Dangcol, BCARES serves as a pilot project under the Balanga City Justice Zone (BalCJZ), aimed at rehabilitating Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs) within the province. This initiative also supports officers of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in addressing societal drug issues.

The turnover ceremony for BCARES was led by Executive Judge Marion Jacquline Poblete, Convenor of BalCJZ, and attended by Governor Joet S. Garcia, Balanga City Mayor Francis Anthony S. Garcia, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Michael Frederick L. Musngi, Taguig Judge Bernard Bernal, and Governance in Justice team leader Christian Eldon, among others.

To alleviate jail congestion nationwide, the Supreme Court implemented the Plea-Bargaining Framework in Drug Cases (A.M. No. 18-03-16-SC, 10 April 2018) which allows drug offenders to plead guilty to lesser offenses, apply for probation, and undergo treatment and rehabilitation as part of their sentence.

Governor Garcia expressed optimism that through unified efforts among the local government of Balanga City, BADAC, BalCJZ, and community residents, BCARES will effectively guide individuals back to a productive and normal life.

According to the BCARES project concept, it aims to establish coordination among various agencies involved in drug rehabilitation.