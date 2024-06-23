Back in business

For most Filipino families, poor health is as dreadful as being hit by a disaster. Like a fire and typhoon, the affected could lose a lot, money and even property. Michael Tumblod is an example.

Through hard work, the former real estate agent was able to live a comfortable life. He put up his own car wash and detailing shop that provided well for his family.

A heart attack in 2021, however, started ruining their financial stability. His health deteriorated with two more heart successive attacks. He was also diagnosed with diabetes and retinal disease, and had to undergo dialysis.

His illnesses depleted their resources.

“One by one, I was losing all my hard-earned possessions,” said Tumblod, 50.

As he was about to sell another property to cover medical cost, one of their customers referred him to the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The center, which provides free eye consultation and surgery to the poor, brought Tumblod back on the road to recovery. Its volunteer retina specialists attended to his case and he underwent retina surgeries in both eyes. One month after the final surgery, Tumblod regained normal vision.

“It was a great relief because in the past, I could not leave him by himself. I had to be there beside him all the time. Even if it’s just going to the toilet, I had to assist him. But these days, he can go to the toilet on his own,” Michael’s wife, Jane, said.

Jane added, “We are very thankful to Tzu Chi because you see, we have almost given up at that time. We have been to so many hospitals and consulted with many doctors in both private and public practices. We lined up along with many patients, but it’s only here in Tzu Chi that we found the answers to our problems.”

Tumblod is also grateful to the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines for helping restore his eyesight.

“I may have fallen on my knees. But now that I am recovering, I am also rebuilding my dreams,” he said.

The father of two is now starting to help out in his shop again.

The family is also sharing their blessings as a way of giving back to Tzu Chi.

“Every time a customer gives a tip, we put it here,” Tumblod said, showing a Tzu Chi coin bank. “It’s our little way of repaying the help Tzu Chi had given to our family.”

Single-mother Shally Bagalawis was among 79 cataract patients who were examined by volunteer doctors at the TCEC on 19 June.

Bagalawis lost her job as a caregiver due to cataracts. The TCEC became her only hope to regain her eyesight.