Appeasing a bully?

In early June, two Chinese Navy warships were spotted navigating through the Basilan Strait in Mindanao. The vessels, identified as a training ship and an amphibious transport dock, were immediately shadowed and radio-challenged by the Philippine Navy (PN), adhering to standard operating procedures.

The Basilan Strait, recognized as an international sea lane, permits the innocent passage of vessels under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), provided such transit is not prejudicial to the peace, good order, or security of the coastal state.

Responding to the PN’s radio challenge, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships asserted they were merely conducting normal navigation from Timor Leste to Dalian, China. All’s well that ends well, so to speak, but the Philippine Navy’s vigilance in monitoring and challenging the passage of the vessels underscores the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity while respecting international maritime laws.

This balanced approach by the Philippines, as practiced by its highly disciplined armed forces and coast guard, ensures that while the Philippines remains open to the principles of free and innocent passage, it remains ever alert to potential threats to its sovereignty. Such actions reflect the Philippines’ adherence to international norms.

The situation in the West Philippine Sea presents a more complex and challenging scenario. On 17 June, Philippine Navy vessels involved in a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal were —- let’s not mince words here —- attacked by the China Coast Guard (CCG). The aggressive actions by the CCG, including ramming the Philippine vessel, using tear gas, and brandishing weapons, resulted in injuries to Filipino military personnel and complicated the already difficult task of resupplying the outpost.

Despite these provocations, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a determined and methodical rescue operation, taking nearly 12 hours to safely evacuate the injured personnel. The PCG’s perseverance in the face of Chinese obstruction highlighted their commitment to the safety and welfare of their compatriots and their resolve to uphold the country’s sovereignty.

After Philippine military officials branded the CCG actions as “piracy” done by “barbarians,” there had been a perceptible softening of the Philippine stance on that 17 June attack, starting with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin saying it may been an “accident.” Come on.

Echoing Bersamin, Commodore Jay Tarriela of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea maintained that while the Chinese actions were aggressive and unacceptable, they did not constitute an armed attack under international law. Maybe so. China, after all, has perfected its “gray area” tactics not only against the Philippines in the WPS, but also in its border dispute with India in the Himalayas.

The nuanced perspective of Filipino officials of late aims clearly to de-escalate tensions. “Our objective is to resupply. The Chinese objective is to prevent the resupply from happening. That is the only thing that has happened there,” Tarriela told reporters over the weekend. The response, focused on maintaining peace while — okay —- asserting sovereignty, is in line with the 2016 arbitral ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The ruling unequivocally affirmed the Philippines’ rights to its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea and invalidated China’s expansive claims over almost the entire sea. The Philippines’ adherence to this ruling, despite the ongoing challenges posed by Chinese actions, underscores its commitment to upholding international law and maintaining regional stability.

The Philippines’ measured and lawful responses to these maritime challenges reflect its role as a responsible member of the international community. However, it is imperative that the Philippine government and armed forces continue to project firmness and resolve. While the nation’s actions have been commendable, there is a risk that China might perceive any signs of restraint as weakness, potentially emboldening more aggressive maneuvers in the future.

The balance between de-escalation and firm assertion is delicate but essential in ensuring that the Philippines does not become a victim of maritime bullying. As we look to the future, the Philippines must maintain its course of upholding international norms and defending its sovereign rights.