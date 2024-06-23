Alice Reyes’ ‘Carmina Burana’ brings out the best in dance

My friend Doreen, a discerning theater lover, warned me through a message one early morning: “I hope you’re watching Alice Reyes’ Carmina Burana tonight. Prepare to be floored.” And guess what, I was floored all evening!

The two-tiered, vast, fifth-floor lobby of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater inside Circuit Makati in Makati City was abuzz. Though I consider myself a regular, I had not witnessed this kind of frenzy and excitement over a night’s show. A distinct voice, from someone who was obviously an eager repeat watcher, exclaimed, “Seems like it’s another all-seats-taken night again, just like the gala performance!”

Still at the crowded anteroom, the restless audience in several subgroups were sternly comparing program notes, a rarity never seen before. There were signs of certainly bated breaths in agonizing anticipation.

As the curtains were drawn, an absolute and utterly deafening silence followed. It was unlike any other production, which always began with a blast of overture. However, the stage was filled with bodies, careful not to make a single noise. Through the you-can-hear-a-needle-drop quiet, there was a single deafening stomp, followed by synchronized pounding of the feet, setting the entire show into grand motion. I felt I was in for a grand night of dance and music.

First of the four pieces was Dugso (The Offering), an ode to the Bukidnon rite of passage of a young man, as presided over by a traditional shaman. The intense, precise choreography, we learned, was faithfully inspired by the eponymous ritual dance of several indigenous ethnic groups of Mindanao including the Manobo, Bukidnon and Talaandig Manobo.

Summer’s End portrayed a sweet, bittersweet, and fleeting summertime Romeo and Juliet-esque relationship between a boy and a girl. The pace was at the opposite side of the pendulum compared to the previous, as it lulled us into a sense of calmness.