Alas men eye Fil-Am imports

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) goes global to scour for promising talents in shoring up Alas Pilipinas men’s arsenal for next year’s FIVB World Championship.

PNVF officials will fly to the United States next week to oversee the tryout in Los Angeles for heritage players who will get a chance to represent the country in its hosting of the prestigious tournament slated from 12 to 28 September 2025.

About 45 aspirants have already signed up for the tryout according to PNVF as relayed by its US-based agent Fil-Am Nation.

The PNVF leadership said they are looking to tap tall and highly skilled players to join the local-based Alas Pilipinas members in their quest to put the Philippines back on the men’s world volleyball map.

Last year, the PNVF introduced Fil-Americans Steven Rotter and Ryan Ka to help the rebuilding national squad under Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso.

Rotter and Ka made immediate impact on the team’s campaign in the 2023 Asian Games in Cambodia, the Hangzhou Asian Games and the two legs of the Southeast Asian V.League despite falling short of giving Alas Pilipinas a podium finish.

Rotter was named Best Opposite Spiker in the first leg of the SEA V.League.

Rotter and Ka skipped Alas Pilipinas’ participation in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup in Bahrain two weeks ago.

Earlier, the PNVF signed Italian coach Angilino Frigoni, a two-time Olympic mentor, as replacement for Veloso.

According to the PNVF leadership, Frigoni “will share his expertise and help elevate our players’ skills for next year’s competition.”

To help Alas Pilipinas get valuable exposure in their buildup for the World Championship, the PNVF are currently in talks with Japanese clubs Panasonic, Suntory and Wolfdog for friendly matches in Manila.

The friendlies will be held a week before the one-year countdown celebration and drawing of lots scheduled on 12 September.