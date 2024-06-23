Ajido bags MOS award

Jamesray Mishael Ajido quest for the coveted Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) hit a slight hump as he failed to sweep his last three-event on Sunday in the 1st Philippine Aquatics Inc. National Age-Group Championships at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Ajido, 15, stamped his class in the boys 15 Class A 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle, clocking one minute and 02.44 seconds and 24.87 seconds, respectively to emerge as MOS awardee in his class in the three-day tournament.

The veteran international campaigner beat John Jeremy Villanueva of Pasig City Club (1:05.87) and Vince de Leon of Ilustre East (1:09.23) in the butterfly event before downing Matt Nerison of Elizabeth Seton (26.32) and Elijah Ebayan of South Warriors (26.53) in freestyle duel.

On his third event in the 200m fly, the La Salle student finally felt the tightness on his right shoulder paving the way for Rodevic Gonzalvo of Green Blasters to steal the thunder with two minutes and 2:12. 44.

Ajido finished second at 2:19.03 while Ashton Clyde Jose took the bronze at 2:26.35.

Still, he claimed the MOS plaque with six gold and one silver medal after dominating the 50m backstroke (28.50), 100m freestyle (53.97), 100m butterfly (56.23), and 200m freestyle (2:00.42) in the first two days of hostilities.

Also, Mojdeh brothers — Behrouz Mohammad and Mikhael Jasper — claimed their respective MOS awards, claiming two gold medals each, overshadowing the performance of their elite older sister, Michaela Jasmine, in the tournament serving as a prelude for the national tryouts next month.