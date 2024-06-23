A Pride collection inspired by LGBTQ+ rodeo culture

For LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2024, the Levi’s brand releases a collection inspired by LGBTQ+ rodeo culture from the 1970s to today. Western wear being part of the brand’s DNA, its Pride 2024 collection takes inspiration from the queer “Rainbow Rodeos” that originated in Nevada in the 1970s. Pulling graphics and influences from vintage Levi’s pieces and archival posters then adding some glitz
— rhinestones, copper thread, marbled hardware, gold-coated denim and more — the collection includes an extensive assortment of tops, bottoms and accessories. From the cinched shortstack tee and cropped muscle tank to the Liberation Western Trucker and patchwork vest, Western-inspired embroidery and rainbow coloring give the collection a cohesive and euphoric rodeo look. Featuring reversible styles and head-to-toe fits, this is a collection designed to mix, match and make all your own.
The Pride 2024 cast includes country musician Orville Peck; Mattise Andrews, a model and makeup artist; Bronze Avery, a musician, creative and founder of Ruxwood, an intimates brand; Violet Chachki, a drag queen (and winner of Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race); Paris Helena Elyte, a beauty photographer; and Bailey Salisbury and Sean Monaghan, the founders of Stud Country, a line-dancing community.
Over the years, the Levi’s brand says it has consistently supported LGBTQIA+ rights and issues. From employees marching in early San Francisco Pride Parades to being one of the first companies to endorse the Equality Act, Levi Strauss & Co. has proudly and consistently voiced its support for LGBTQ+ community. And of course, Levi’s 501 jeans have been worn for decades as symbols of protests, solidarity, and self-expression.
As an extension of its support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Levi’s brand is also donating US$100,000 to Outright International, a global organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQ+ people all over the world. Levi’s also participated at the Pride PH Festival 2024 on 22 June at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The Levi’s booth featured various activities, including pride shirt customization, a bull-riding challenge, and a meet-and-greet session with Marina Summers.