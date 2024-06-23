A Pride collection inspired by LGBTQ+ rodeo culture

The Pride 2024 cast includes country musician Orville Peck; Mattise Andrews, a model and makeup artist; Bronze Avery, a musician, creative and founder of Ruxwood, an intimates brand; Violet Chachki, a drag queen (and winner of Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race); Paris Helena Elyte, a beauty photographer; and Bailey Salisbury and Sean Monaghan, the founders of Stud Country, a line-dancing community.

Over the years, the Levi’s brand says it has consistently supported LGBTQIA+ rights and issues. From employees marching in early San Francisco Pride Parades to being one of the first companies to endorse the Equality Act, Levi Strauss & Co. has proudly and consistently voiced its support for LGBTQ+ community. And of course, Levi’s 501 jeans have been worn for decades as symbols of protests, solidarity, and self-expression.

As an extension of its support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Levi’s brand is also donating US$100,000 to Outright International, a global organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQ+ people all over the world. Levi’s also participated at the Pride PH Festival 2024 on 22 June at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The Levi’s booth featured various activities, including pride shirt customization, a bull-riding challenge, and a meet-and-greet session with Marina Summers.