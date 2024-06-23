‘A city for everyone’

As the local government of Manila kicks off the 453rd founding anniversary of the city on 24 June 2024, the event marks a greater significance as the city reflects on its remarkable journey — a tapestry woven with threads of resilience, cultural richness, and unwavering spirit.

This year’s anniversary promises a kaleidoscope of activities — highlighted by the annual parade showcasing Manila’s history and culture — that will snake its way through major streets.

Manila may not be perfect, but its imperfections are part of its charm. It’s a city that embraces its past, celebrates its present, and strives for a brighter future.

Cultural performances featuring traditional dances and music will light up public spaces while museums and historical sites will offer free admission or special exhibits, allowing residents and visitors to delve deeper into the city’s rich past.

Established in 1571 by Spanish conquistador Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, Manila began as a small settlement along the Pasig River. It steadily grew in prominence, becoming the center of Spanish colonial rule in the Philippines. The iconic Intramuros, a walled city built in the 16th century, stands as a testament to this era.

Manila is also a melting pot of cultures, a vibrant blend of indigenous Filipino traditions, Spanish influences, and a smattering of Chinese and American elements. This rich tapestry is evident in its diverse cuisine, from the delectable adobo to the melt-in-your-mouth halo-halo.

The city’s architectural landscape reflects this fusion as well, with historical landmarks such as the Manila Cathedral and the San Agustin Church juxtaposed with modern skyscrapers.

As Manila celebrates 453 years, it also looks towards the future. The city faces challenges like urban density, traffic congestion and environmental concerns.

However, the indomitable spirit of Manileños is a beacon of hope. Initiatives to promote sustainable development, revitalize historical districts, and create more green spaces are taking root.

