11 Dawlah Islamiyah terrorists yield

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Eleven former members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Turaifie Group (DI-TG) terrorists surrendered to military authorities in Datu Piang, Maguindanao, handing over 11 high-powered firearms as a symbol of their commitment to reintegrate into lawful society.

Major General Alex Rillera, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, announced on Sunday that the 11 former DI-TG terrorists surrendered to soldiers in Barangay Buayan, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur last Friday.

The 6th Infantry Battalion (6IB) facilitated their surrender as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and promote peace.

The surrendered firearms include a Bushmaster rifle, three 40mm M79 grenade launchers, a Cal. 30 Sniper rifle, one 60mm Mortar, one 7.62mm Sniper rifle, two 9mm Uzi, one Cal. 45 pistol, and a Cal. 38 revolver.

Rillera disclosed that the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur will enroll the former DI-TG members in the AGILA-HAVEN Program, which supports ex-rebels with opportunities for a new beginning, employment, and other assistance upon their successful reintegration.

They will also benefit from the Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit program of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government.

Rillera commended the decision of the former DI-TG members to abandon armed conflict and rejoin mainstream society, emphasizing their role in promoting peace and development within their communities.

“We welcome our fellow Filipinos back into the fold. They are among many former members of local terrorist groups seeking a peaceful and productive life,” Rillera said.

He urged remaining members of terrorist groups to follow suit, embrace peace with their families, and contribute positively to their communities, thereby ending perpetual armed conflict.

Dawlah Islamiyah, formerly known as the Maute Group, is a radical Islamist group based in Lanao del Sur. It is founded by brothers Abdullah and Omar Maute and is composed of former Moro Islamic Liberation Front guerillas and foreign fighters.

The group has been involved in several violent incidents and has been listed as a terrorist organization by the Philippines, Malaysia and New Zealand.