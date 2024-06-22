Young LTO brass

Greg Guillermo Pua Jr., the new executive director of the Land Transportation Office, is the youngest official to host the post in the history of the agency.

Pua brings to the table his vast experience working with various private and government entities (he was LTO’s chief legal consultant), which he can leverage to push for the implementation of various projects and reform programs.

“The number of our youth clients have been increasing exponentially. We need fresh ideas in the changing landscape of government service. Executive director Pua will bring in the youth idealism and vigor in the top-level positions in LTO,” LTO chief assistant secretary Vigor Mendoza said.

The 35-year old was also a consistent legal consultant of transport groups before he entered the LTO.

Pua replaced Francis Almora, who reverts to his role as director of the law enforcement service.

“Executive Director Pua proved himself to be both a team player and innovative leader. On behalf of the LTO family, we welcome his appointment as the LTO Executive Director,” Mendoza said.

The LTO is maximizing the reach of the agency to its youth clients, promoting road safety.