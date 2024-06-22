Young guns chase JPGT nat’l finals slots

The potential to compete in the Philippine Junior National Match Play Championship is driving the winners of the ICTSI Junior PGT Iloilo to participate in the first of two Bacolod tournaments making up the Visayas Series of the nationwide circuit.

Rhiena Sinfuego and John Rey Oro, who emerged victorious in the premier 16-18 division last Thursday, lead a group of six other category winners, all eager to replicate their dominant performances at the challenging Iloilo Golf Club.

The JPGT Bacolod Visayas Series, which gets going on Monday at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club, promises not only more competitive rosters but also a demanding Bacolod Golf and Country Club course.

Known for its rolling terrains, narrow fairways and small, unpredictable greens, the par-70 course in Binitin, Murcia requires exceptional ball control due to its location in a wind tunnel canal.

John Rey, anticipating a strong comeback from his twin brother John Paul, whom he outlasted in Iloilo, looks forward to competing against talents like Patrick Tambalque and Cody Langamin.

Meanwhile, Sinfuego expects tough competition from Evonne Gotiong, Mikaela Ledesma, Jamela Robles, Breanna Rojas and Necky Tortosa in the girls’ division of the 72-hole tournament.

The five-month nationwide ICTSI-sponsored series includes a four-leg tournament in Mindanao, with points at stake for the JPGT Match Play Championships at The Country Club in Laguna in October. Players earn points based on their performance in each tournament, with no limit on the number of events they can enter.

However, only their best results will count towards the final rankings for the 72 spots in the national finals.

For the seven-tournament Luzon series, the best four results will count, while the best two results will be counted for the Visayas and Mindanao series.

Players competing in multiple series will have their best three results considered. The top four players in each category from the Luzon series will advance to the head-to-head finals, along with the top two from each category in the Visayas and Mindanao swing.

Additionally, the top player in each division who competes across various series will earn a spot in the Match Play finals.

The JPGT Visayas Series 3 will be held from 1 to 4 July at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.