Uichico, Villavicencio formally join Road Warriors

NLEX boosted its front office as it formally secured the services of Jong Uichico as head coach and Virgil Villavicencio as team manager in the upcoming season of the Philippine Basketball Association.

A six-time PBA champion, Uichico signed the contract at the NLEX office in Quezon City on Saturday with NLEX president and general manager Luigi Bautista and team governor Ronald Dulatre.

He will replace Frankie Lim, who called the shots for six seasons.

“I plan to build on what Coach Frankie has instilled as a foundation,” said Uichico, who served as Lim’s chief deputy in the previous Philippine Cup.

“Then we will go from there.”

Aside from Uichico, the Road Warriors also signed Villavicencio as team manager.

Villavicencio, also a former PBA champion coach and a long-time team executive, brings a wealth of experience to the team.

He was the long-time team manager of the TNT Tropang Giga from the 2000s to the mid-2010s and is currently part of the communications team of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Bautista warmly welcomed Villavicencio to the team.

“Coach Virgil’s acumen both in running a team, his good relationship with the media will benefit our team moving forward,” he said.

“His management experience and valuable insights will further strengthen the way we run the team.”

Dulatre also expressed his confidence in Villavicencio’s contributions to the Road Warriors.

“His wealth of experience both on and off the court will be of great help to the NLEX Road Warriors. We are also thankful to former team manager Larry Fonacier for his services to the team,” Dulatre said.

“We are confident that Coach Jong’s and Coach Virgil’s leadership will bring a new level of professionalism and success to the NLEX Road Warriors,” Bautista added.