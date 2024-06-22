Tigresses set up Japan training

University of Santo Tomas (UST) is headed to Japan for a nine-day training camp next month in preparation for its title-retention bid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s basketball tournament.

Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong told DAILY TRIBUNE that she wants to see his holdovers and newcomers build chemistry and develop their skills in their busy training schedule in Nagoya.

“There will be training and games against universities in Japan,” Ong said during the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Awards held last Monday night.

Ong also wants to see Kent Pastrana take over as the team’s new leader following the departure of seniors Tantoy Ferrer and top guard Nikki Villasis after UST’s title conquest in Season 86.

“We want to build team chemistry and for us coaches, we want to see the best combinations since two of our players, Tantoy and Nikki have already graduated. We need other players to step up,” Ong, who took over the UST coaching reins in 2016, added.

Ferrer, named Finals Most Valuable Player, rallied the Tigresses in a grueling best-of-three championship series to end the seven-year reign of National University.

UAAP Season 86 Mythical Team member Pastrana was honored as the CPC’s first-ever Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Ong was feted as the UAAP Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year.