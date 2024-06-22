The Mycenaean Civilization Lives Through the Centuries!

The impressive remnants of the ruins of one of the greatest civilizations of the ancient world is all that remains today of the grand city that was once called Mycenae.

Some 120 kilometers from the Greek capital Athens, this northeastern Peloponnese area was laboriously built on a sweeping hill 900 feet above sea level, with a view of the Saronic Gulf by the horizon.

History has it during the Second Millenium BC, the Mycenaeans possessed a military stronghold which dominated portions of Greece, Crete, Cyclades, and Anatolia.

However, around 1200 BC the prosperous city suffered unpredictable destructive earthquakes, unrelenting attacks from opposing forces, and the implosion of internal politics. These occurrences were disastrously known as the Bronze Age Collapse.

The city tried to regain its former glory during the Hellenistic Period. But it was simply too late for redemption, and the hamlet was abandoned to ruins. By then, Mycenae recreated itself as a tourist attraction in the old world.

A literary tidbit was that Mycenae played a huge role in the epics Iliad and the Odyssey epics by the poet Homer — the setting, culture, and civilization were all derived from this region.

As we stepped foot into the archeological site, we laid witness to the outstanding architecture and remaining precious fragments of a powerful Greek domain — to the extent that Mycenae and the nearby site Tiryns were inducted as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999.