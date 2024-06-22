Teves gets TL interim release

Expelled Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has been conditionally released from house arrest in Timor-Leste (TL), according to his counsel.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio on Saturday confirmed reports his client was freed from house arrest.

In a statement to media, Topacio said, “We confirm the published reports appearing on Timor-Leste media — which have reached our country — to the effect that Rep. Arnolfo Teves has been ordered released from house arrest by the tribunal conducting extradition proceedings relative to the request made by the Philippine government.”

Certain conditions, however, were imposed for his release, “including regular reporting to a court officer and a commitment not to leave TL while the extradition case is pending, which conditions are customary in litigations of this nature.”

Restored to full liberty

“Otherwise, he has been restored to full liberty by the order of the Timor-Leste high court’s voiding of the preventive detention order due to defects in the extradition request,” Topacio said.

Earlier last week, the Philippines’ Department of Justice said that Teves’s extradition trial had concluded but did not reveal its outcome.

The trial before Timor-Leste’s Court of Appeals stemmed from the request of the Philippines to extradite Teves who is facing murder charges over his alleged involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and others at the home of the governor on 4 March 2023.

Teves, who was designated a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC), has denied the accusations, saying he was out of the country at the time of the attack.

Teves, however, has not returned to the Philippines since Degamo was killed.

In September 2023, he was spotted in Timor-Leste where he sought asylum but was denied.

Aside from Teves, 12 others were designated as terrorists by the ATC due to their alleged involvement in killings and harassment in Negros Oriental that were linked to the former congressman.

A Manila court in early February ordered the cancellation of Teves’s passport.

He was also expelled by the House of Representatives in August last year for disorderly conduct and continued absence after his travel authority expired.