Tarlac unveils 1899 marker

TARLAC CITY, Tarlac — A historical marker was unveiled at the Tarlac State University (TSU) Main Campus Friday, 21 June.

The marker unveiling, led by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), is in commemoration of the Philippines’ 125th independence and nationhood.

NHCP Executive Director Carminda Arevalo, TSU president Dr. Arnold E. Velasco, VP for academic affairs Dr. Agnes M. Macaraeg, along with Arevalo and Dr. Lino L. Dizon of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and former Center for Tarlaqueño Studies director unveiled the marker.

During his speech, Dizon highlighted the significance of the Landas ng Pagkabansang Pilipino, 1899 marker signifying that Tarlac is one of the seven capitals of the first Philippine Republic that helped the country gain independence.

Velasco, Macaraeg, Dir. Arevalo, and Dr. Dizon signed the certificate of transfer and receipt of the 1.8-meter historical marker with a design inspired by a map pin symbol and the Philippine flag.

Tarlac served as the last revolutionary capital of President Emilio Aguinaldo. He stayed at the Casa Real de Tarlac, presently the Aguinaldo Hall of the College of Engineering and the site of the Museo-Archivo Tarlaqueño, from 21 June to 12 November 1899.

According to Dr. Dizon, it was in Casa Real de Tarlac where Aguinaldo signed significant decrees, such as the prohibition of merchant vessels flying the American flag from territories held by the Philippine Republic, the organization of the Supreme Court and inferior courts, the promulgation of the General Orders of the Army, and the Fil-Hispano Decree of 30 June 1899 (the basis of the Philippine-Spanish Friendship Decree).

He added that he is “very happy” that a Spanish engineer, Señor Jose Antonio Portillo, who loves the Philippines’ history, donated a facsimile of the decree from Spain on the same day to give importance to the 125th anniversary.

“Thanks to Aguinaldo for this decree. This decree is a chain held between the Spaniards and the Filipinos. We need to develop continuously the friendship that Aguinaldo signed on right here; because of that chain hold, we need to continue mixing our blood as I have done,” Señor Portillo, Asociacion del Legardo Hispanico en Ultramar president, said.

President Velasco signed the deed of donation for the facsimile, which states that it will be exhibited permanently at the university’s Museo-Archivo Tarlaqueño.

The seven capitals consist of Bamban (1899), Tarlac (July 1899), Malolos Cathedral in Malolos Bulacan (10 September 1898), Cuenca House in Bacoor, Cavite (15 July 1898), Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit Cavite (12 June 1898), Sideco House in San Isidro, Nueva Ecija (March 1899), and the Cabanatuan Cathedral in Cabanatuan Nueva Ecija (May 1899).