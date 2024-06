Photos

SCENIC VIEW AT BAKER'S HILL

Tourists explore attractions at Baker's Hill in Puerto Princesa, Palawan. A scenic park located atop a hill began as a bakery known for its hopia. Now open with park features restaurants and snack bars serving local delicacies, including the exotic tamilok. Baker's Hill combines picturesque views with culinary delights, making it a popular destination for both sightseeing and dining.