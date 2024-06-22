SC bans single-use plastics within judiciary

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a memorandum prohibiting the use of single-use plastics within its offices and by judiciary personnel.

Memorandum Order No. 74-2024, dated 20 June, urges all offices in the Supreme Court and lower courts, as well as court concessionaires, to avoid single-use plastics, including plastic bags, straws, cups, cutlery, plates, and food containers. The order emphasizes the detrimental impact of these items on the environment.

The Supreme Court encourages the use of sustainable alternatives like cloth bags, metal or bamboo straws, and reusable cutlery and containers. Procurement officers are also advised to prioritize purchasing reusable or recyclable materials.

If the use of plastic products is unavoidable, they should be reused, recycled, and disposed of properly, in line with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act. This law mandates a comprehensive approach to managing waste to protect public health and the environment and is supported by local ordinances against single-use plastics.