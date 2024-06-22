Review: ‘I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change.’: A HUMOROUS TAKE ON LOVE IN THE BIG CITY

All of it is a vibe.

As most shows go, it took a village. Props go to projection designer GA Fallarme for the creative, and equally witty, visuals used in the show. You know how the extras completed a scene in a film or TV show, that’s how Fallarme’s graphics added texture and nuance to the spaces across the vignettes. In Gen Z speak, it’s a vibe! From a montage of busy city streets, to dating profiles, and even emojis for a certain body part, they became the punctuation marks for some of the show’s best punchlines. Even the ‘technical glitch’ in one scene on opening night worked brilliantly — at least from the audience’s perspective. I certainly hope they kept it! Musical director Ejay Yatco put a fresh spin to the songs, bringing it into the energy of both the actors and the now.

Rep’s I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change. is a fun and funny way to spend an afternoon or evening in the theater. Under Lauchengco-Yulo’s intuitive direction, not a moment is wasted as the cast takes you through the revolving door of characters. Each one had a story to tell — googly eyes, life lessons, sort-of-scare tactics, and all. It reminds us that the search for love is on everyone’s mind and this little musical revue from the ‘90s still has a few tricks up its sleeve to teach this modern world.

The show runs until 6 July at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza. Tickets are available via Ticketworld and Ticket2Me.