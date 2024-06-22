REVIEW: ANNECY, THE POWER OF ANIMATION

Festival Scope’s eight curated animated short films (not for kids) from the Annecy Festival (one of the largest animation film festivals in the world), are some of the best cinematic experiences of the year.

Most of the shorts run below 10 minutes — shorter than a full TikTok content. I highly recommend you indulge in this free online festival — it’s free until July and way better than what you pay for in the cinemas these days.

Here’s my ranking of the eight shorts.