Prime Infra unit blasts Clark rival

The Razon group’s flagship infrastructure company, Prime Infra, has accused Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. (MCWM) of peddling disinformation against its affiliate and a direct rival of MCWM, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS).

MCWM’s 20 June briefing involved a misleading photo presented as PWS’s operational facility in Cebu City, referring to it “like Payatas” which is a slum area in Quezon City.

“To clarify for MCWM and its technical director, Holger Holst, the photo can easily be traced back to a Reuters special report from 2021 and is actually of a landfill in Indonesia,” Prime Infra said.

“We are currently evaluating our options with regard to pursuing legal action for potential defamation,” Prime Infra indicated.

PWS’ approach uses a high-tech process to sort, segregate and process waste based on short-term and medium-term use.

“We commit to recover and recycle 80 to 90 percent of the total waste received in our facility, with residuals as the only items to be baled and stored with the potential of being used in the future,” the company said in a statement.

Regarding the MRF in Pampanga, Prime Infra said the facility will run four lines, with a total capacity of up to 5,000 tons per day.

“These lines also account for redundancy and unforeseen surges in waste (for instance, during holidays and typhoons). Specifically, each line comprises a magnetic separator, vibrating sieve, air density separator, and baler system and can handle up to 2,000 tons in a 24-hour operation,” the statement added.

Recycling principle

PWS’s operations align with policy measures promoting a circular economy, such as the Extended Producer Responsibility and Renewable Energy laws, enabling the company to contribute globally to the battle against plastic pollution and methane emissions.

“Our modern MRFs also amplify the growing awareness of efficient waste management and promote employment in our host communities,” Prime Infra said.

“With PWS, we affirm our commitment to industrializing waste management in the Philippines to respond to the increasing demand for proper waste management and resource recovery solutions,” it added.