Party now, fly later, Capt. Stan

The mood was festive as friends gathered to celebrate yet another birthday for everyone’s favorite, Captain Stan.

Ana Amigo, the ever-vibrant eventeer got the celebration kicked off early with cocktails and appetizers, setting the stage for an evening of fun and laughter.

Feta Mediterranean Cafe pulled out all the stops with a delicious mezze buffet that had everyone’s taste buds dancing with delight. From hummus, ghanoush and tabbouleh, the spread was a feast for the senses. The dishes served at the table by the Feta’s gracious host Michelle Ketenci were equally impressive, with each dish more flavorful than the last.

As the sun began to set, the DJ got the music started and drinks flowing. ensuring that everyone was enjoying the vibrant atmosphere with some of the guests ready to dance the night away. The atmosphere was indeed joyous, with laughter and joy filling the air.