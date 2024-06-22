Party now, fly later, Capt. Stan

The mood was festive as friends gathered to celebrate yet another birthday for everyone’s favorite, Captain Stan.
Ana Amigo, the ever-vibrant eventeer got the celebration kicked off early with cocktails and appetizers, setting the stage for an evening of fun and laughter.
Feta Mediterranean Cafe pulled out all the stops with a delicious mezze buffet that had everyone’s taste buds dancing with delight. From hummus, ghanoush and tabbouleh, the spread was a feast for the senses. The dishes served at the table by the Feta’s gracious host Michelle Ketenci were equally impressive, with each dish more flavorful than the last.
As the sun began to set, the DJ got the music started and drinks flowing. ensuring that everyone was enjoying the vibrant atmosphere with some of the guests ready to dance the night away. The atmosphere was indeed joyous, with laughter and joy filling the air.
Stan was surrounded by his closest friends, all eager to toast to another year of life and adventures. His infectious smile and boyish charm continues to captivate making it clear why he was so beloved. The love and admiration for Stan was palpable.
As the night wore on, the celebration only grew more lively and spirited. The energy in the room was contagious, with each person feeling grateful to be a part of such a special occasion. The birthday celebrator filled with happiness, his heart full of love and gratitude for the people who had come together to celebrate with him.
The celebration was a true testament to the impact that Captain Stan has on those around him. Cheers to another year of life, love, and laughter for the one and only Captain Stan. Keep flying high and adventures going!