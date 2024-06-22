Pampanga’s total POGO ban snowballs

A total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in Pampanga has gained strong adherents after the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), Pampanga Chapter, passed a resolution declaring the province off limits to the online gaming business that has been the source of numerous irregularities.

Recently, Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was implicated in a raided Tarlac POGO hub resulting in her nationality being checked through multiple investigations, including probes at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Chinese workers in the Bamban hub failed to present work visas and passports after the March raid.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed human trafficking complaints against Guo and 13 other individuals connected to the POGO operations in Bamban.

Mayors take a stand

Resolution 2, Series of 2024, was passed on 18 June in which municipal mayors made a stand against POGOs due to “their high social cost, erosion of cultural values, and negative impact in terms of crimes, exploitation of workers and human trafficking” that afflicted the communities where they operated.

The group said the “LMP Pampanga Chapter Inc. has noted with grave concern the numerous negative impacts associated with the operation of POGOs.”

Law enforcement agencies have also reported difficulties in regulating and monitoring POGO operators due to the clandestine nature of their activities. POGO facilities operate as a virtual community where employees do not need to leave the compounds as they have their own food shops, stores, utility services and even leisure areas. A golf course was even discovered at a POGO center.

According to the LMP chapter, “The provincial government has a duty to protect the welfare, security, and well-being of its constituents, and to promote sustainable development that aligns with the moral and social fabric of society.”

The group has advocated for the creation of a multi-agency task force to monitor, investigate, and address the problems stemming from POGO operations.

LMP’s Pampanga chapter has “urged the immediate implementation of a moratorium on the issuance of new licenses for POGO operations within the province until comprehensive measures are put in place to address the associated risks and negative impacts.”

Copies of the resolution were sent to the Office of the President, the Senate, House of Representatives, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Pagcor, and other relevant government agencies.

Pinedas take action

Pampanga leaders spearheaded by Gov. Dennis Pineda and Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda have taken steps to eradicate POGOs.

The LMP resolution and the endorsement of the highest officials of the province signaled a firm stance against POGOs in Pampanga.

“The provincial board has long objected to POGOs due to the numerous raids (including those conducted in) Clark and Porac. We should not allow this. Hopefully, local government units will also support this,” the vice governor said.

Pineda stressed the ban covers POGOs regardless of their status. The provincial board will oppose all POGO operations, she added.

She warned other officials and department heads against any “lapses” related to POGOs operating in the province.

The PAOCC recently raided the Lucky South 99 Outsourcing in Porac town which was allegedly engaged in human trafficking. The hub purportedly exploited its permits to operate a business process outsourcing company in 2019 and 2020 to function as a POGO hub from 2021 to 2024.

The Porac hub was found to encompass 46 buildings, villas, and a golf course within a complex spanning Porac and Angeles City.

The PAOCC operation, authorized by a warrant from Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 14 Judge Maria Belinda Rama, resulted in the rescue of over 190 individuals from the POGO complex. However, most of the personnel of Lucky South 99 managed to evade capture.

In May 2023, the Colorful and Leap Group inside the Clark Freeport was raided, leading to the rescue of over 1,000 workers, predominantly foreigners.

Senator Risa Hontiveros indicated after the raid that Colorful and Leap Group, a sub-lessee of POGO firm CGC Technologies Inc. that was licensed by Pagcor, was allegedly implicated in a cryptocurrency scam and human trafficking operation at the Sun Valley Hub Corp. in Clark, Pampanga.