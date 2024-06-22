P29 old rice for the poor

In the prowl for P20 rice?

We're nearing the promise with P29 a kilo.

Thanks to a benevolent government program to sell aging stock of rice to give the indigent access to cheap commodity.

It's quality, rest assured. It only gets better with age.

The NFA rice will be sold in Kadiwa stores starting July in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, and is exclusive to "vulnerable sectors".

Well, are they privileged?

That includes members of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and solo parents, or 6.9 million households (34 million Filipinos).

“Initially, we will roll it out in selected areas and Kadiwa centers. But...the intention is really to implement it nationwide,” NFA administrator Larry Lacson said.

Under the program, the government would require every beneficiary to present an ID.

The government also intends to import 363,697 metric tons of rice in service of the program.