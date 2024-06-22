One Filipino perishes during Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

One female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was among the over 1,000 who died due to extreme heat during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement on Friday, the DMW said the individual died on 16 June at a hospital in Makkah after suffering from heatstroke while performing Hajj.

The Filipina was based in Riyadh where she worked as a health care professional.

“We have coordinated with her next-of-kin for the release and burial of her remains. She was buried last June 19th in Makkah,” the DMW said.

The DMW said they are are coordinating with the family for the payment of any hospital bills and other forms of assistance.

“May Allah grant the soul of our dearly departed OFW eternal rest, and provide her family with patience and strength during this difficult time,” it added.

Around 10 countries have reported 1,081 deaths during the pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which all Muslims with the means must complete at least once.