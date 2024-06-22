No Afghan ‘reintegration’ without progress on rights — UN

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — Restrictions on women’s rights continue to prevent Afghanistan’s “reintegration” into the international community, a senior United Nations (UN) official said Friday, noting the Taliban’s participation in upcoming talks in Doha is not legitimization of the isolated government.

Since their 2021 return to power, Taliban authorities have not been formally recognized by any nation and apply a rigorous interpretation of Islam, leading to a suppression of women’s freedoms that the United Nations has described as “gender apartheid.”

Restrictions on women and girls, particularly in education, “deprive the country of vital human capital” and lead to a brain drain that undermines the impoverished country’s future, Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN mission in the country, UNAMA, told the Security Council.

“By being deeply unpopular (the restrictions) undermine the de facto authorities’ claims to legitimacy,” she said.

“And they continue to block diplomatic solutions that would lead to Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community.”

Last year marked the start of a process in Doha to consider strengthening the world community’s engagement with Afghanistan.