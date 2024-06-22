New stars shine in age-group tilt

Young stars continued to rise in the National Age-Group Championship of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. on Saturday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Aquatics Center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh shone brightest after winning two gold medals in their respective classes while Pia Severina Magat, Pia Ato, Nicola Diamante, and Jasmine’s younger brothers Behrouz Mohammad and Mikhael Jasper Mojdeh made a lot of heads turn in this event for stars of the future.

The 15-year-old Ajido splashed his way to his fourth gold medal after clocking 28.50 seconds in the 50-meter backstroke, 53.97 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle, and 56.23 seconds in the 100-meter butterfly of the boys 15 Class A category.

Prior to that, he won his first gold medal after posting two minutes and .42 seconds to conquer the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle on Friday in this tourney backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Speedo.

“I’m in great shape. Hopefully, my shoulder injury will heal before the national tryouts in August,” said Ajido, referring to the injury that he sustained during the ASEAN School tryouts last month.

Not to be outdone was Mojdeh.