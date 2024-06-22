Megaworld opens Grand Westside, the country’s biggest hotel

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts on Saturday opened what could very well be the country’s biggest hotel so far, the Grand Westside Hotel in Paranaque City.

The new hotel has 1,530 rooms and features entertainment and gaming facilities. The property consists of two 19-story towers

Megaworld said guests will soon be able to enjoy performances in its entertainment complex which will include a grand opera house with 2,000 seats.

Kevin Andrew L. Tan, chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), the parent company of Megaworld, said the new hotel is aimed at drawing from 10 to 12 million tourists into the country each year.

Optimism

Tan expressed such optimism as he lauded the Marcos administration’s massive infrastructure development projects, including the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The government is very much on the right track, putting the right infrastructure such as airports, meeting venues, and roads. We complement these with hotels of different varieties and price points. We believe these will help facilitate travel and create unique experiences for tourists,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was the special guest at the new hotel’s opening, said the Grand Westside will also help more Filipinos earn an income.

More jobs generation

“This hotel will not only boost tourism but also generate more jobs. In fact, 20,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created from this hotel in the years to come,” he said.

According to the Department of Tourism, the tourism industry contributes 8.5 percent to the country’s total economy.

Moving forward, Megaworld said it is preparing to build 20 more new hotels in the next five to 10 years, offering a total of at least 8,500 rooms.