Marikina dredges river ahead of La Niña

As part of its preparations for the upcoming La Niña, the Marikina City government has continued its efforts to dredge the Marikina River and other waterways, with the support of First District Rep. Maan Teodoro.

Rep. Teodoro emphasized that dredging the river has been a top priority since she took office in 2022. “A big part of the city has not been flooded during the recent typhoons,” Teodoro told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Since the initiative began, the river has been deepened from 15 meters to 20 meters and widened from 70 meters to 100 meters, significantly increasing its water-carrying capacity.

Mayor Marcy Teodoro has spearheaded the continuous dredging efforts following typhoon “Ulysses.” “Every time the weather is good, we dredge again,” Rep. Teodoro said. She noted the large amount of mud collected, joking, “maybe we can build a subdivision with the amount of mud we collect from the river.”

In addition to dredging, the local government is implementing a slope protection project to prevent the riverbanks from collapsing. “Mayor Marcy is just preparing for the upcoming La Niña,” Teodoro added.