Marcos designates Nat’l Charity Day

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared 30 October of every year as “National Day of Charity” as part of the administration’s commitment to promote and uplift the lives of every Filipino under a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines), Malacañang said on Saturday.

“Bagong Pilipinas, as the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership, calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity, and social responsibility among Filipinos,” Marcos said in his proclamation.

Under the two-page Proclamation 589, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 13 June, Marcos tasked the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to lead the planning, coordination, and supervision of the annual observance of the National Day of Charity, as well as to identify the programs, activities, and projects for the celebration.

Mandate fulfilled

The proclamation highlighted the PCSO’s dedication in fulfilling its mandate through the provision of medical services, the conduct of free medical and dental services, the establishment of an outpatient clinic, and its partnerships with qualified government and non-government welfare institutions/agencies that promote the well-being of the marginalized sectors of society.

In his proclamation, Marcos cited Section 9, Article II of the Constitution which mandates “the promotion of a just and dynamic social order to ensure the prosperity and independence of the nation and free the people from poverty through policies that provide social services, promote full employment, improve the standard of living and quality of life for all.”