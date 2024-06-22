LTO taps youngest executive director in Pua

Greg Guillermo Pua Jr., has been appointed as the new executive director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), making him the youngest person to hold the position in the agency’s history.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II praised Pua’s appointment, noting his extensive experience with both private and government entities, including his role as LTO’s chief legal consultant.

“The number of our youth clients have been increasing exponentially. We need fresh ideas in the changing landscape of government service. Executive Director Pua will bring in the youth idealism and vigor in the top level positions in the LTO,” Mendoza said.

Pua, 35, is a graduate of San Beda University, where he earned degrees in Legal Management and Law. He has held various roles in several law firms and served as a legal consultant for transport groups before joining the LTO.

He replaces Francis Almora, who will return to his former position as director of the Law Enforcement Service.

Mendoza expressed confidence that Pua will contribute significantly to the LTO’s projects and reforms, particularly in addressing challenges, reaching out to young clients, and promoting road safety, a key advocacy of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.