Lovers yield drugs, revolver

A couple was arrested by Manila Police District (MPD) officers during a buy-bust operation on Friday night in Intramuros, Manila.

The operation, carried out by MPD-Police Station 5 (PS 5), took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. on A. Soriano Street, near Anda Circle in Barangay 655.

The suspects, identified as Edgar Orticio, 44, known as “Boss,” and Joanna Marie Cabaltera, 31, were apprehended and were placed under PS5 custody.

Orticio and Cabaltera, residents of Baseco Compound, Barangay 649, Port Area, Manila, were found in possession of four plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu (methamphetamine) weighing approximately 10 grams.

The street value of the seized drugs was estimated at P68,000. Authorities also recovered a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver during the operation.

The couple is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, which covers illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The cases had been filed with the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, several roads in Manila will be closed from midnight Saturday until today to facilitate the inauguration of the Pasig River Esplanade.

The Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit announced that the closures will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Intramuros-Binondo Bridge.

Additional road closures will include Magallanes Drive, stretching from Plaza Mexico to Jones Bridge and further to MacArthur Bridge.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to navigate around the closures.

Recommended detours include Pier Road, passing through Padre Burgos Avenue, turning right to Katigbak Drive, and continuing right onto Bonifacio Drive to reach Anda Circle and other destinations.

The local government urges drivers to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays during the event and thanks the public for their cooperation.