(June 22 2024)………On Saturday, June 22, 2024, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte with ambassador from Different country, and Thousands of LGBTQIA+ members join the Love Laban Pride March 2024 held in Quezon City the "Love Laban 2 Everyone!" Pride PH Festival 2024. which will honor members of the LGBTQ+ community and call for the passage of the SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression) equality bill.………..Photo/Analy Labor