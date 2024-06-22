Kapampangans get grants, training allowances

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Underprivileged Kapampangans recently received a boost in livelihood opportunities as the provincial government, led by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, collaborated with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to distribute livelihood grants and training allowances.

The assistance was provided through DoLE’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program.

Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and DoLE officials led the distribution of grants to seven groups of solo parents and indigent residents in a ceremony held at the Benigno Hall, Capitol Compound.

Beneficiaries from various towns including Sta. Ana, Bacolor, Sasmuan, Candaba, Guagua, San Simon and Floridablanca received support in the form of 51 sacks of rice (25kg each) to help establish community-based businesses called “Bigasan sa Barangay.”

The event also marked the distribution of allowances to 189 individuals who completed skills training programs offered by the Provincial Manpower and Training Center.

Participants underwent training in caregiving, housekeeping, electrical installation and maintenance, domestic refrigeration and air conditioning, call center operations and dressmaking.

Each trainee received a P3,000 allowance upon successful completion of their training courses.

Vice Gov. Pineda emphasized that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering community members through skill development and economic opportunities.