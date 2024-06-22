Janine Gutierrez, Gabbi Garcia, Jake Ejercito tapped as hosts for 7th Eddys

Two weeks before the awards night for The Eddys (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) on 7 July at the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) announced the hosts for the film event’s 7th edition.

Hosting the awards show is last year’s Best Actress Janine Gutierrez (“Bakit Di Mo Sabihin?”), along with rising TV and movie personalities Gabbi Garcia and Jake Ejercito.

Janine recently appeared in ABS-CBN’s "Dirty Linen" and will play a pivotal role in the upcoming "Lavender Fields." Kapuso Millennial It Girl Gabbi, who earned praise for hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 last month, will star in the spinoff of the 2016 fantasy series "Encantadia." Jake, on the other hand, made a mark in the top-rating series "Linlang" and "Can’t Buy Me Love" and was part of the blockbuster film "A Very Good Girl."

“We're introducing fresh yet equally brilliant hosts for this year's edition of The Eddys. It's our tradition to feature iconic hosts, and we believe their new talents as masters of ceremonies will bring a unique flavor to the event,” said SPEEd president Salve Asis of Pilipino Star Ngayon and Pang Masa.

The film event will once again be directed by award-winning actor and filmmaker Eric Quizon, who helmed the 6th edition of The Eddys last year.

Brightlight Productions will serve as the line producer for the awards night. In collaboration with Newport World Resorts, ALLTV, and Sound Check, SPEEd will present The 7th EDDYS with Globe Telecom as a major sponsor.

The Eddys is also supported this year by Beautéderm by Rhea-Anicoche Tan, Unilab, Camille Villar, former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson, and Echo Jham Entertainment Production.

SPEEd will give out 14 acting and technical awards chosen from nominated films shown in cinemas and on some digital platforms in 2023.

The Eddys is an annual event dedicated to honoring the talents and contributions of filmmakers, actors, writers, directors, and producers in the Philippine film industry.

SPEEd is a non-profit organization composed of past and current entertainment editors from national broadsheets, top tabloids, and leading online portals.