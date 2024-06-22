Importance of innovative, sustainable aviation underscored

Since the previous pandemic allowed places to rest, recover, and flourish, AirAsia feels that the Philippines, as the premier destination for nature and experiencing tourism, has the potential to see a boost in tourist arrivals.

However, all stakeholders bear responsibility for environmental protection and sustainability, including airlines, which account for more than 2 percent of global CO2 emissions.

As a result, AirAsia Philippines recognizes the significance of boosting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and accelerating the implementation of SAF, among other carbon footprint-reducing measures.

Early phases

During the 2024 Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit, AirAsia Philippine CEO Ricky Isla emphasized that the Philippines is still in the early phases of establishing its technological infrastructure, rules, regulations, investment prospects, and SAF capabilities.

Despite this, Mr. Isla stated that the airline is still on schedule with AirAsia's Net Zero program, which intends to increase the use of SAF throughout the group, including the Philippines, from 2 percent (40.62 metric tons) next year (2025) to 70 percent (1.90 million tons) by 2050.

"Going forward, we are still dedicated to raising the bar for sustainability. The implementation of renewable energy at ADE's maintenance facilities, the regional extension of our aviation sustainability campaign, and regulatory permissions for CORSIA offset management are just a few of the initiatives we want to pursue.”

“Expanding our collaborations for sustainable travel is something we at the AirAsia Foundation are excited about," Mr. Isla emphasized.

Initiatives

Meanwhile, AirAsia PH has implemented a number of initiatives to assure its proactive approach to sustainability, including fleet management, the use of more efficient aircraft such as the A321neo, aircraft operation optimization and green flight operations.

AirAsia has also made tiny efforts to encourage sustainability on all of its flights. Mr. Isla stated that they urge passengers to bring reusable flasks, coffee cups, and even utensils onboard.

The AirAsia PH chief also emphasized the need for collaboration between airline operators and other stakeholders, particularly in raising traveler awareness.

As for the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), AirAsia Philippines applauds its decision to reduce the fuel fee for the month of July from Level 6 to a little lower Level 5.

Fuel surcharges have stayed at Level 6 for the past five months. The move to Level 5 next month implies that customers may expect decreased prices ranging from P151 to P542.00 for domestic flights and P498.03 to P3,703.11 for foreign flights, depending on the destination.

Committed

AirAsia PH, which has been the world's top low-cost airline for 14 years in a row, remains committed to mitigating the impact of the fuel fee by providing passengers with the lowest tickets, such as our monthly double-digit and flash sales.

These and other interesting services on the AirAsia MOVE App and airasia.com are intended to inspire more visitors to achieve their travel goals by the end of 2024.