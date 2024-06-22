Hospital express lane for CdO cops eyed

CAGAYAN de Oro City — The city director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government proposed on Friday the setting up of an express lane at the city-owned hospital for policemen wounded or injured during their tour of duty.

Jane Docallos proposed during the city council peace development and security council that the management of the city-owned JR Borja General Hospital provide a special lane for city police officers in the city.

She said that to avail of the express lane are policemen wounded or injured in the line of duty.

During the same meeting City police chief Col. Salvador Radam also assured Msgr. Rey Monsanto —who represented the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro — that security plans were discussed with Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy concerning the visit of top Vatican officials in Cagayan de Oro City in July.

Radam said the security plans will be finalized Thursday next week.

Friday afternoon’s full council meeting was chaired by Councilor Romeo Calizo in his capacity as chairman of the 20th City Council’s committee on public order and public safety.