High-value druggie nabbed in Bantay

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur — Armed with a Search Warrant for Violation of Republic Act 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, policemen and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents nabbed Friday a suspected drug pusher who they tagged as “high-value individual (HVI),” in this town.

The search warrant dated 20 June 2024 was issued by Hon. Fatima F. Vitamog-Querobin, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 9, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

The report said authorities, including Bantay Municipal Police Station (lead unit), together with PDEA agents, launched the operation resulting in the arrest of HVI PDEA Target List, a member of Beltran Drug Group, a 37-year-old resident of Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Recovered evidence during the said operation includes seven grams of suspected shabu with a market value of P47,600 contained in three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

The meticulous inventory and markings of the pieces of evidence were done on-site in the presence of the mandatory witnesses, as mandated by law, and the suspect.

This achievement demonstrates the ongoing effectiveness of the anti-drug campaign. Regional Director P/B Brig. Lou F. Evangelista complimented his men and women on a job well done and encouraged them to continue working to make PRO 1 a safe and secure homeland.