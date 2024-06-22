Gunmen ambush Abra rider

BAGUIO CITY — A rider was killed by unidentified gunmen Friday evening, 21 June at Sitio Bacsil, Barangay Dangdangla, Bangued, Abra.

The victim was identified as Dranreb Dimayen Bulda, aged 36, a helper in a rice mill in Bangued. He is a native of Sitio Bacsil, Angad, Bangued, Abra and residing at Barangay Zone 5, Bangued, Abra.

In the report from Bangued police, Bulda was on board his motorcycle traveling from Sitio Bacsil, Angad to Sitio Bacsil, Dangdangla at around 10 p.m. on the said date. While on the way, unidentified men shot him several times and then fled to unknown directions.

The victim was rushed by responding personnel of Bangued Municipal Police Station to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Bulda sustained two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his right knee.

Members of the Abra Provincial Forensic Unit processed the area where Bulda was shot. They did not recover any pieces of ballistic evidence that may lead to the identification of the kinds of firearms used in the shooting. The police is investigating to determine the motive behind the killing and the possible identification of the suspects.