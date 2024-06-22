Eala exits Italy tilt

Alex Eala’s journey in the Veneto Open hit a dead end after falling prey to local bet Sara Errani, 0-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinal Saturday in Galiba, Italy.

The Filipina netter had a terrible opening set before getting her groove in the second only to receive the boot.

Errani, the world No. 91 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, pounded Eala into submission in just an hour and 45 minutes to set up a semifinal showdown against American Bernarda Pera.

Pera defeated Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia, 6-3, 6-3, in the Last 8.

Despite the exit, Eala still reached a milestone with her deepest advance in a WTA event since turning pro in 2020.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate began her campaign with a 6-3, 7-5 sweep of Carol Monnet of France in the Round of 32.

She then turned back home bet Georgia Pedone, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 16 for a collision course against the former world No. 1.

Eala, currently ranked no. 169, is looking to improve her ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championships set 1 to 14 July.

The 19-year-old Eala last saw action in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club back in 2021 where she suffered a 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 loss to Ane Mintegi de Oro of Spain in the second round of the girls’ singles.

Eala has yet to step on the main draw of a Grand Slam with the French Open being her closest as she made it to the third round of the qualifier last May.

She, unfortunately, dropped a sorry 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 decision against Julia Riera of Argentina.