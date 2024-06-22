DPWH-NCR closes portions of Earnshaw, Lacson streets

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced a partial road closure in Manila City to facilitate drainage construction activities starting yesterday.

The DPWH-North Manila District Engineering Office said the closure will impact the outermost northbound lane of Earnshaw Street at the intersection of A.H. Lacson Avenue.

The affected section spans five linear meters and is 4.5 meters wide.

“Motorists are advised of traffic slowdowns in the affected areas and to use possible alternate routes,” the DPWH said in a statement.

“Rest assured that the lanes will be opened immediately after the construction activities, which are estimated to be completed by 6 July 2024,” it added.

Commuters and drivers are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays during the construction period.

The DPWH also emphasized its commitment to minimizing the impact on traffic flow and ensuring that the project is completed on schedule.