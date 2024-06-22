Celtics cap ‘unbelievable’ season with duck boat parade

The Boston Celtics penned a fitting ending to their unbelievable season by drawing a huge crowd for a duck boat parade to celebrate their 18th National Basketball Association title.

All-Star guard Jayson Tatum and head coach Joe Mazzulla bannered the victory parade in downtown Boston to mark the 13th championship won by the city this century in the four biggest sports leagues in North America.

The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships by jumping aboard the duck boats — amphibious vehicles usually ridden by sightseeing tourists.

In Boston, firing up the boats for a slow cruise down city streets has become synonymous with its feeling of sports supremacy.

The parade was the latest component of what has been a rolling salute to the Celtics since they finished off the Dallas Mavericks in five games of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Starting at TD Garden, the procession lasted about 90 minutes, turning first onto Causeway Street in front of the arena, past City Hall, through Boston Common, down Boylston Street and ending at Hynes Convention Center.

Along the way, there were plenty of moments for the city to salute a franchise that just broke a tie with the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in league history.

Fans marked the moment by hanging on light posts, flashing homemade signs or standing on subway entrances.

“It’s unbelievable. It still doesn’t seem true. But just trying to stay in the moment,” Tatum said during a pre-parade rally at the Garden.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck gave fans an early treat about 90 minutes before the trade began.

He was attempting to drive to the arena with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and newly-made 2024 championship banner along with his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and their daughter.

They couldn’t get through because of traffic and barricades. So they walked a half-mile down Causeway Street, passing by a sea of fans while carrying the trophy and banner.

Inside the Garden, the rally included players and their family members, members of the Celtics organization, arena staff, season ticket holders and guests including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

After celebrating in the locker room Monday night by spraying champagne and posing for pictures with the trophy, the team flew to Miami for a private party.