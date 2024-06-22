Botched dream of big Korea

We love pop.

Immigration officers botched four Filipino women who arrived at Mactan, Cebu, airport after being detained and deported for illegally working as "performers" in South Korea.

It was found that the women didn't have the necessary work visa.

The victims claim they were scammed by a Filipino, who instructed them to meet with a Korean national who would process their documents.

Investigation revealed that the victims were able to communicate with their recruiters via Telegram, who promised them to work as bar entertainers for P80,000 a month until their 59-day tourist visas expired.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said they overstayed their visa and were thus detained by Korean government.

“When we arrived in Korea, we spent two weeks working as entertainers. The Thai national with us, who has a Korean spouse, reported us. Then we were detained for about a week," one revealed.

The BI chief said the women suffered exploitation, and they ended up detained without receiving their rightful wages, all due to deceptive assurances.

Tansingco reminds the public to always be wary of deceitful recruiters and their rosy declarations.

"If something feels off or too good to be true, trust your instincts."