Bong Go condemns Chinese aggression in latest WPS incident

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go issued a strong condemnation of the recent aggressive encounter between the Philippine Navy and the China Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

This incident, which occurred on 17 June, resulted in serious injuries to a Filipino naval officer and the forceful boarding of Philippine boats by Chinese personnel.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Go, who serves as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense, called for a full investigation on the matter to ensure accountability and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

"Mutual respect, especially among sovereign states, is key to de-escalating and resolving disputes," Go stated, emphasizing the importance of peaceful dispute resolution as outlined in international agreements like the United Nations Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Go continued, “As responsible members of the international community, our behavior as states must be consistent with the principles and values, including the peaceful settlement of disputes, as stated in the United Nations Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which the Philippines and China are both signatories to.”

“We should not tolerate raising tensions in the region. We must work towards de-escalation. The last thing anyone would want is an armed confrontation or conflict,” he added.

News reports revealed that Chinese troops intercepted a Philippine mission tasked with delivering supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre outpost in Ayungin Shoal. The confrontation led to the injury of a member of the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) who lost a finger. Other Filipino personnel also sustained wounds.

The Chinese forces not only halted the supply mission but also punctured the vessels and confiscated firearms.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has denounced the "illegal and aggressive actions" of the Chinese near Ayungin Shoal. The DFA highlighted the disruptive impact of such actions on efforts to foster a conducive dialogue environment with China regarding the South China Sea disputes.

Go made a direct appeal to China: "STOP THIS BULLYING! Hangad nating maresolba ang mga isyu na ito sa mapayapa at diplomatikong paraan."

He strongly reaffirmed the nation's stance on its territorial claims, stating, "Let me reiterate: what is ours is ours. Not even a single square inch should be given up. Ipaglaban natin ang tunay na atin dahil kahit maliit na bansa lang tayo, kilala tayong lumalaban nang patas para sa kung ano ang tama at nararapat."

Go also previously denounced similar aggressive acts by the Chinese in the region, notably when a CCG vessel used water cannons against a Filipino boat trying to deliver supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre, which is grounded at Ayungin Shoal, and another involving the use of a military-grade laser against a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel.

To further improve the country’s maritime capabilities, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 2112, or the Philippine Coast Guard Modernization Bill. The proposed bill seeks to upgrade the PCG’s assets and resources, to enable the service to carry out its duties and responsibilities more effectively. Its main goal is to upgrade the PCG’s vessels, aircraft, and equipment to meet international standards.