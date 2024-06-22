Bong Go advocates for improved public service delivery

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go spoke to a dedicated assembly of local and barangay officials in Leyte during the provincial congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas - Leyte Chapter held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Friday, 21 June.

Invited as one of their Guests of Honor and Speakers, Go's address emphasized the crucial role of grassroots leaders in improving public service delivery, enhancing disaster resilience and elevating community welfare.

“Pinili kayo ng inyong mga nasasakupan dahil naniniwala sila sa inyong kakayahan sa pagsisilbi,” said Go.

“Kaya't huwag niyong biguin ang kanilang tiwala. Bagamat tayo ay may iba't ibang titulo – ako bilang senador at kayo bilang mga barangay officials – tayo ay pare-parehong lingkod-bayan na ang layunin at bisyo ay maghatid ng serbisyong may malasakit at mabuting pamamahala sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Addressing the theme, "Managing an Inclusive Community Disaster Risk Reduction Towards a Balanced Participation and Response in Mitigating Disaster," Go underscored the importance of preparedness amid recurring calamities and natural disasters in the country.

With this, Go reiterated his legislative priorities focused on bolstering the nation's capability to withstand natural disasters.

"Bilang inyong senador, patuloy kong isinusulong ang mga hakbang tungo sa mas matibay at handang komunidad laban sa mga sakuna," he said, emphasizing the need for a more proactive approach to disaster management.

The senator detailed his advocacy for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience through his filed Senate Bill No. 188, which aims to create an agency dedicated to building adaptive, disaster-resilient communities. Furthermore, he co-sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, intended to establish mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.

In his commitment to empowering local governance, Go also highlighted his filing of Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to enhance capabilities of barangay units to cater to their constituents while also proposing benefits for barangay officials akin to regular government employees.

"Nag-file ako ng Senate Bill No. 197, o ang Magna Carta for Barangays, na layuning mabigyan ng sweldo at benepisyo ang ating barangay officials gaya ng karaniwang opisyal ng gobyerno," he stated.

Additionally, the Senator discussed his support for barangay health workers through his filed Senate Bill No. 427, advocating for a monthly honorarium and comprehensive benefits package for BHWs if enacted into law.

He also mentioned his co-authorship of Republic Act No. 11768, which now provides monthly honorariums and benefits for SK leaders and allocates funds for youth development and empowerment programs at the grassroots level.

Go also took a moment to recognize the collective effort of the provincial government led by Gov. Jericho Petilla, Liga ng mga Barangay officers, and other barangay officials present, emphasizing their essential roles in serving their communities. His Malasakit team also facilitated a distribution of tokens to all attendees, which included basketballs, volleyballs, shirts, and local delicacies. Select recipients also received phones, shoes and watches from Go.

Go concluded with a powerful call to unity and resilience, "Mga kaibigan, patuloy ang ating laban para sa mas ligtas at mas matatag na mga komunidad. Sama-sama nating harapin ang mga hamon ng kalikasan at siguruhin ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan."

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.