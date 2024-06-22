BJMP set for big Negros move

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology is ready for the challenges that will come with the enactment of the Negros Island Region Act.

Following the signing of the law, Jail chief Ruel Rivera immediately formed a team that will handle the transition process, considering the bureau will have its own offices and men in the region.

Last week, the President signed the measure making the provinces of Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Siquijor Island into one administrative region of the NIR.

Negros Occidental is formerly under Region 6 while Siquijor Region 7.

The BJMP, Rivera added, will also be sending its own regional director and command group down the line to jail officer 1, who will compose the first batch of personnel under the new NIR.

Rivera has started coordinating with local government for a smooth transfer once the Implementing Rules and Regulations is in effect.

Interior undersecretary Oddie Pasaraba assured the tri-bureau full support in the transition process and coordination with local officials in the concerned regions.

The process and coordination to be implemented by the police and the bureau of fire are just almost the same with the BJMP.