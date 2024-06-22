BI collars 2 Chinese; Customs foils drug trade

Two Chinese nationals, wanted by authorities in China for serious crimes, were apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in separate operations in Quezon City and Pasay City.

BI Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. identified the suspects as 34-year-old “Jin” and 27-year-old “Liang,” who were arrested by agents of the BI Fugitive Search Unit.

Jin was arrested at his residence in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City. He is wanted by Chinese authorities for alleged involvement in a large-scale telecommunication fraud case, in which victims were scammed of over 100 million yuan.

Manahan noted that the suspect had been hiding in the Philippines since 2019.

“We will deport them to China so they can stand trial for their alleged crimes, and they will remain on our blacklist to prevent them from re-entering the Philippines,” BI chief Norman Tansingco stated.

Liang was apprehended last 21 June at his apartment in Barangay 165, Pasay City. He is sought for economic crimes, specifically his involvement in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded numerous Chinese investors of approximately 50 million yuan.

He fled to the Philippines in 2021 to evade arrest, according to the BI.

Both individuals were held at the BI’s detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, while awaiting deportation to face charges in China.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) confiscated more than P6 million worth of illegal drugs from the Central Mail Exchange Center warehouse inside the NAIA complex.

BoC-NAIA reported that the illicit substances were found in 19 abandoned parcels shipped from various countries and intended for delivery to the Philippines.

According to officials, the parcels originated from the United States and Canada. The packages were falsely declared as items such as footwear, jewelry, an electrical machine apparatus, a jigsaw puzzle, and NBA trading cards.

During a thorough examination, authorities discovered the parcels contained a total of 3,702.36 grams of kush, a high-grade form of marijuana, valued at P5,183,304; approximately 577 milliliters of suspected marijuana oil, valued at P34,620; 570 pieces of Ecstasy, estimated at P969,000; and around 850 grams of suspected dry opium poppy flowers.

All confiscated drugs were handed over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group for proper documentation and disposition.