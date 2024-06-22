Biñan, San Juan drub MPBL rivals

San Juan wasted a big lead before settling for a 91-85 victory over lowly Bacolod City of Smiles in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season on Friday at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque City.

Way ahead, 87-61, the San Juan Knights relaxed on defense, allowing the Bacoleños to bunch 13 points, before cruising to their 11th win in 12 starts and staying close behind Quezon Province (12-0), Nueva Ecija (11-0) and Pampanga (12-1) in the round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Biñan foiled Parañaque’s final rally to tally a 71-68 victory in the nightcap.

Egged on by the jampacked crowd, the Parañaque Patriots clawed back from an 11-point deficit, 58-69, but ran out of time as Biñan Tatak Gel climbed to 8-4.

Carlo Lastimosa led Biñan with 13 points, followed by Pamboy Raymundo, Robbie Manalang and Jeric James Pido with nine each.

Parañaque slid to 8-6 despite Jielo Razon’s 22-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist, two-steal effort, JP Sarao’s 13-point, five-assist, three-rebound output, and Joshua Gallano’s 13-point, including a buzzer-beater triple, and eight-rebound contribution.

San Juan drew 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Dexter Maiquez, 15 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Orlan Wamar, 14 points and six rebounds from Michael Calisaan, and 10 points, five rebounds and four assists from Michael Malonzo.

Bacolod tumbled to 1-13 as Louie Vigil’s 33 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter, 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals went for naught. Homegrown Alfred Sedillo posted 27 points and three rebounds.

The Muntinlupa Cagers ruled the boards and bested the Marikina Shoemasters, 67-56, in the opener.

With Joshua Guiab firing 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Muntinlupa led by as many as 49-35 en route to a 5-9 card.